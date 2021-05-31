Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $378.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

