Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001424 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

