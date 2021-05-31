New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the April 29th total of 862,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NWWCF opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

