New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the April 29th total of 862,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NWWCF opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

