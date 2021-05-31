NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Sells $51,650.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $51,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Mitts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $51.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $52.58.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

