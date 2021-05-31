NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.