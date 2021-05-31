NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Update

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the April 29th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,777.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGKIF remained flat at $$16.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54. NGK Insulators has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $19.70.

About NGK Insulators

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

