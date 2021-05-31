NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Update

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the April 29th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,777.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGKIF remained flat at $$16.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54. NGK Insulators has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $19.70.
About NGK Insulators
