NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.31 Million

Brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report sales of $22.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.58 million to $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $81.49 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 1,496,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,722. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

