Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Up 101.1% in May

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the April 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Nichias stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00. Nichias has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

