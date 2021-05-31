NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $136.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

