Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $10.36 on Friday. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

