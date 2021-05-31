nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $62 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.51 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LASR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 162,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,848 shares of company stock worth $590,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.