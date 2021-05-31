Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Position Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $585.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.