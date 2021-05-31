Nord/LB Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €120.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.46 ($133.48).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €108.00 ($127.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €94.43. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.