Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of NDSN opened at $221.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.65. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $223.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

