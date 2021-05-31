Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $58.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

