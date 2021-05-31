Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $131.22 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.73 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.33.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PII. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

