Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $114.40 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

