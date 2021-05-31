Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

VT opened at $102.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $103.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

