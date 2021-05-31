Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

