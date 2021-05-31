Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

AVEM stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.