NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK opened at $27.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.