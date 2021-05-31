Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post sales of $6.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $9.60 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $16.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,343,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.