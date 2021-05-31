Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Reduced by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,530 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

