Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($6.51) and the highest is ($1.29). Novavax reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $31.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $48.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.53. Novavax has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,747,476. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

