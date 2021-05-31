Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NUE opened at $102.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $107.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

