Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

WJG has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watkin Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Shares of WJG stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 225 ($2.94). The company had a trading volume of 8,390,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £576.37 million and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.94. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.