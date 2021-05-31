Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $47.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

