NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $659.83.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $649.78 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $339.40 and a one year high of $651.10. The company has a market cap of $404.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $596.96 and a 200-day moving average of $550.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 40.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.