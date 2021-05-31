NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $710.00 at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $675.00 to $710.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $659.83.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $649.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $339.40 and a fifty-two week high of $651.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.