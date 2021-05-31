Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

