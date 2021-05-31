Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 29th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

ODT opened at $3.46 on Monday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

