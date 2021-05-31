OKCash (OK) Trading 8% Higher This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last week, OKCash has traded up 8% against the dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $3,985.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,210,734 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

