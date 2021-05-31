Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) versus Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Financial Contrast

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

15.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Avantor 3.51% 41.17% 6.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Avantor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 77.76 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Avantor $6.39 billion 2.93 $116.60 million $0.89 36.12

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Avantor 0 1 12 0 2.92

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.12%. Avantor has a consensus price target of $34.87, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Avantor.

Summary

Avantor beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.