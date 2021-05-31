Omni Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $441.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00012816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,216 coins and its circulating supply is 562,900 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

