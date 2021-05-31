ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $39.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.