OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

OCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

OCX stock remained flat at $$4.42 during trading on Wednesday. 8,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,300. The stock has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,613.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

