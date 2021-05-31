Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.05.

ONTX opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,312 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.