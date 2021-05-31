Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 million.

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. Ondas has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $237.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Ondas in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

