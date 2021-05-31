Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce $49.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.17 million. Open Lending posted sales of $22.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $214.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $226.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.79 million, with estimates ranging from $261.90 million to $309.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

