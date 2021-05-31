Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,021 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

