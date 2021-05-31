Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,235 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $23.13 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie increased their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

