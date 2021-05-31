Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,333,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after buying an additional 1,160,669 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,273,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NYSE AJRD opened at $48.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

