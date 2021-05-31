Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 61,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

