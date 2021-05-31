Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,959 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

