Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,286 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS opened at $117.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

