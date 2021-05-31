Opus Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.64 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $23.04. 249,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

