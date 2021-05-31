Opus Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,107,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 433,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

