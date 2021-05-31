ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) & The Competition Critical Analysis

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORIC) is one of 831 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ORIC Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -$73.70 million -6.80 ORIC Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.53

ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ORIC Pharmaceuticals. ORIC Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 ORIC Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4591 17556 38658 766 2.58

ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 98.03%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 53.10%. Given ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ORIC Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.41% -33.33% ORIC Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,665.06% -117.77% -28.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors. Its other product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations. The company is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. It has collaboration and license agreement with Astellas Pharma, Inc.; Voronoi, Inc.; and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

