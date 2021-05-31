OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $740,901. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

KIDS opened at $56.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

