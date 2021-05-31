Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) vs. Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Financial Comparison

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trupanion and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Trupanion presently has a consensus target price of $88.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. Oscar Health has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Trupanion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and Oscar Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $502.03 million 7.19 -$5.84 million ($0.16) -563.56 Oscar Health $462.80 million 11.31 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

Trupanion has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -3.15% -7.13% -4.24% Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oscar Health beats Trupanion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

